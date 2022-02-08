Los Angeles Rams fans continuously mistake Jake Gervase for Cooper Kupp

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Los Angeles Rams safety Jake Gervase has continuously been mistake for Rams wide reciever Cooper Kupp since joining the team in 2019.

“I’ve been hearing it since my first camp, my rookie camp, we’re down in Irvine California and I’ve been hearing it since then and it’s progressively gotten more known like this year was the worst because we both kind of had long hair, we were growing out our beards, it’s an every game thing where fans are yelling at me, I hate to dissapoint, I wish I was Cooper Kupp but I always tell them hey guys, that’s not me and sometimes they believe me, sometimes they don’t, but it’s been pretty funny the last couple years” said Gervase.

The Rams will play the Bengals in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 5:30 on NBC.

