Muscatine County Board of Supervisors votes to become Second Amendment Sanctuary

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to designate Muscatine county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary Monday morning.

A second amendment sanctuary is a resolution to prevent local resources from being used to assist the federal government in an effort that would violate the second amendment. The resolution at the county level does not supersede federal law.

So far since July, the movement that is headed by the Iowa Firearms Coalition has seen one-third of Iowa counties have passed the decision to become a second amendment sanctuary county.

“The essence of this is in Iowa; Iowans will enforce Iowa laws,” said Richard Rogers, a Board Member of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, “if we thought it was a good law in this area that was constitutional, we’d have it. If we don’t, there’s probably a good reason and we’re not going to use our authority to enforce it.”

According to the Iowa Firearms Coalition, a proposed bill in the Iowa legislature would make the entire state a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

