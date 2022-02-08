Police: 1 injured in Macomb pedestrian crash

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is injured following a pedestrian hit Saturday in Macomb, according to police.

The Macomb Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Charles Street and Pierce Street at about 2:12 a.m.

Once on scene officers found the suspect vehicle had fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, the Macomb Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The pedestrian was determined to be a 24-year-old female, police said. She was transported to a local hospital for her injuries and later released.

The police department said the Macomb Police Officer responding to the initial call was able to locate a vehicle leaving the area.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and was determined to be the suspect vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-years-old Jacelyn McIlhenny.

Police said the officer suspected McIlhenny of being under the influence of alcohol and conducted a preliminary investigation. McIlhenny was taken into custody and found to be in possession of an Oxycodone Hydrochloride pill.

The Macomb Police Department said McIlhenny was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of Accident Involving an Injury, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and No Insurance.

