We are on track for the warmest day so far in 2022

Roller-coaster temperatures for the week ahead
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- There will be a lot of melting taking place today, as temperatures warm into the mid 40′s to lower 50′s.Not quite in record territory, but mild enough. We may see a few sprinkles or flurries, mainly north. Look for sunshine, followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. The warm up will be brief, as temperatures slide back into the 30′s to low 40′s Wednesday and low to mid 30′s Thursday. A slight chance for a rain/snow mix will be possible by the end of the week, with sunshine and cooler readings during the weekend.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and milder. High: 51°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and not as warm. Sprinkles or a few flurries north? High: 42°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

