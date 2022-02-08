We are on track for the warmest day so far in 2022

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We are on pace for the warmest day so far in 2022 with highs near 50º in areas with little to no snow cover. Where snow is still on the ground, we will likely hit the mid to low 40s. South winds will pick up through the day and that will help the warm up despite having cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temps will slowly start to fade on Wednesday as a weak clipper moves through. While we may see some sprinkles or flurries, this isn’t going to produce any noticeable precipitation. Highs will be back to the 30s on Thursday before a more potent clipper arrives early Friday. This will once again warm us into the 40s leading to a rain/snow mix in our area, but the winds will switch to NW and highs will only reach the 20s by Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild. High: 51º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 42º.

