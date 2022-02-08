Advertisement

We are on track for the warmest day so far in 2022

Roller-coaster temperatures for the week ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We are on pace for the warmest day so far in 2022 with highs near 50º in areas with little to no snow cover.  Where snow is still on the ground, we will likely hit the mid to low 40s. South winds will pick up through the day and that will help the warm up despite having cloudy skies by the afternoon.  Temps will slowly start to fade on Wednesday as a weak clipper moves through.  While we may see some sprinkles or flurries, this isn’t going to produce any noticeable precipitation.  Highs will be back to the 30s on Thursday before a more potent clipper arrives early Friday.  This will once again warm us into the 40s leading to a rain/snow mix in our area, but the winds will switch to NW and highs will only reach the 20s by Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild. High: 51º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 30º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 42º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Board of Education, Superintendent of Education Dr....
Illinois schools respond to mask mandate suspension ruling
Catholic high school teacher fired after using racial slur
Galesburg man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash
The Iowa Board of Parole says it had granted work release for the man convicted in a deadly...
Iowa man stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
Macomb JR-SR High School
Parents frustrated by Macomb School District mask requirement

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Warmer Tuesday with some highs near 50!
Some Areas Near 50 On Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - Warmer Tuesday with some highs near 50!
First Alert Forecast - Warmer Tuesday with some highs near 50!
Warmer on Tuesday
Up an down temperatures this week
Warmer on Tuesday
Up an down temperatures this week