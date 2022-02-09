Advertisement

Bob Ontiveros, founder of Group O, Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber, has died

Robert “Bob” Ontiveros founder of Group O and Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce had died.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Robert “Bob” Ontiveros, founder of Group O and the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has died, both organizations confirmed Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Group O Founder, Robert ‘Bob’ Ontiveros,” Group O said in a Facebook post. “Bob truly believed that ‘everyone wins when people get an opportunity to show what they can do.’ Thank you, Bob, for giving all of us at Group O the opportunity to win.”

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce also offered its condolences in an open letter to the Ontiveros Family.

The chamber said his vision and passion are why the Hispanic Chamber can support, promote, and enhance the growth and success of businesses and organizations by leveraging assets, contributions, and expertise of our unique Hispanic and multicultural identities today.

“Bob was a strong community leader, a kindhearted person, and a visionary,” the chamber said in the letter. “He shaped and changed our community to what it is today; for his impact has forever changed the Quad Cities area and beyond. We are grateful to have been a part of his journey and we will continue to work towards his dream of a world where there is equality in business.”

