Davenport plans ARPA funds for home revitalization program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Dream project has been around for about three years, and in that time it has provided up to $20,000 each for projects in 135 low income homes and neighborhoods. Now, with the support of $2,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, the new Dream Plus will pave the way to change more homes, inside and out.

“We believe neighborhood streets, neighborhood reinvestment, the neighborhoods are central to the success of this city,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. ″We’re expanding programs, reinvesting for folks that are homeowners, folks that want to do some work on the outside and inside. And now we’re asking owners of rental properties to help us with that, too.”

Specifically, Dream Plus will offer up to $40,000 for outdoor improvements and $10,000 for indoor. Rental property owners will be able to apply for up to $20,000.

The grants will be targeted, focusing on a specific stretch of the Gaines Street neighborhood. The area starts at Gaines’ intersection with Locust and ends at 5th Street, just before downtown. Officials say there are already 30 Dream applications waiting for approval in this area.

City officials say the Gaines Street area was chosen based on a number of factors, including average value of homes and the number of vacant properties.

″So we connect between the downtown and the neighborhoods just north,” said Matson. “Right all the way up to Locust, to the St. Ambrose area and our Hilltop.”

Dream Plus is one part of a city council goal to restore as many vacant or abandoned buildings in Davenport as they can.

″What do we do with abandoned properties? We can’t just go and say it’s ours,” said Matson “So we got to work with folks, work with owners.”

In service of the goal, the council also announced an additional $2,100,000 of ARPA funds to acquire and rehabilitate vacant buildings.

″Maybe their grandparents owned it, maybe someone who just struggled, moved away, can’t do anything with it. So what do they do,” said Matson. “Well, we’re offering an opportunity to work with us to take that off, and let us get it and rehab it.”

If everything is approved by the city council, officials say Dream Plus applications will open around April, followed by summer award announcements.

