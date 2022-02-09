Few flurries or drips today and cooler

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We will follow up the warmest day of the year yesterday with a mild, but not as warm day today. Look for highs in the 40s in wake of a cold front overnight. A few showers or flurries can’t be ruled out this afternoon and winds will gust close to 25 mph from the west. Highs dip into the 30s on Thursday before quickly rebounding to the 40s on Friday. There will be a chance for snow changing to rain on Friday morning with areas north of I-80 favored for light accumulations that would melt through the day. We are still on track for a shot of cold air on Saturday with highs in the 20s.

TODAY: Few flurries or drips. High: 43º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 33º.

