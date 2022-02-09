Hearing for the Mississippi River Trail fence set for Wednesday

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday a hearing is scheduled for the Mississippi River Trail fence to be removed.

A fence was put up by the City of Riverdale in the summer of 2020, after residents in the neighborhood raised concerns over bikers creating traffic on S Kensington St.

This move was met with push back from the City of Bettendorf and the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.

QCBC filed a lawsuit against the City of Riverdale after trying several other strategies to get them to remove the fence.

Former QCBC President John Harrington says “one of them was working with Bettendorf and so Decker Ploehn and I spoke a couple times, he very much wanted the gate removed, and he met with the mayor and a couple of the council members, and they didn’t budge.”

At one point the bicycle club raised $11,000 for the lawsuit, it has since grown to $30,000.

Harrington says after the fence was put up, it has forced bikers and runners to use highway 67, creating a safety concern.

“We disagree with that and it just makes it unnecessarily unsafe, we tried some other approaches, those didn’t work and finally we just pulled the trigger and hired an attorney and here we are,” said Harrington.

Harrington says Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be short, both sides will have about 10-minutes to address their argument and the judges will follow up with questions.

TV6 will be streaming the hearing Wednesday at 11am.

