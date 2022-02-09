Advertisement

Hearing for the Mississippi River Trail fence set for Wednesday

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday a hearing is scheduled for the Mississippi River Trail fence to be removed.

A fence was put up by the City of Riverdale in the summer of 2020, after residents in the neighborhood raised concerns over bikers creating traffic on S Kensington St.

This move was met with push back from the City of Bettendorf and the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.

QCBC filed a lawsuit against the City of Riverdale after trying several other strategies to get them to remove the fence.

Former QCBC President John Harrington says “one of them was working with Bettendorf and so Decker Ploehn and I spoke a couple times, he very much wanted the gate removed, and he met with the mayor and a couple of the council members, and they didn’t budge.”

At one point the bicycle club raised $11,000 for the lawsuit, it has since grown to $30,000.

Harrington says after the fence was put up, it has forced bikers and runners to use highway 67, creating a safety concern.

“We disagree with that and it just makes it unnecessarily unsafe, we tried some other approaches, those didn’t work and finally we just pulled the trigger and hired an attorney and here we are,” said Harrington.

Harrington says Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be short, both sides will have about 10-minutes to address their argument and the judges will follow up with questions.

TV6 will be streaming the hearing Wednesday at 11am.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders hope the Fourth District Appellate Court will act...
Pritzker administration requests appeal of ruling in school mask, COVID testing lawsuit
Davenport Community School District discusses staff bonuses using ESSER funds.
Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds
Deere & Company
John Deere acquires majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Board of Education, Superintendent of Education Dr....
Illinois schools respond to mask mandate suspension ruling
50s
We are on track for the warmest day so far in 2022

Latest News

Cooler on Thursday
Few flurries this afternoon
Davenport’s Dream project has been around for about three years, and in that time it has...
Davenport plans ARPA funds for home revitalization program
Davenport, IA
Notre Dame, Wilton headed to Des Moines for state duals
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation
Northside Lofts look to revitalize an old Aledo school