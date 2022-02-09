Kewanee Welcomes preparing to help 3 Afghan refugee families relocate

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Welcomes is preparing to help resettle three Afghan families.

The families were displaced when Afghanistan was overtaken by the Taliban regime this past, Kewanee Welcomes said in a media release. The group is welcoming these families through Samaritan’s Purse Afghan Resettlement Program.

“When we come together to serve and protect these families, I believe we will learn some valuable lessons ourselves,” Project organizer Bobi Throneburg said. “We pray that they find Kewanee to be a safe and welcoming community to begin a new chapter in their life.”

The families will receive financial support through government programs for 90 days, Kewanee Welcomes said. But the group hopes to raise enough money to provide additional six to 12 months of financial support to the families, with the goal to be self-sufficient during this time.

Kewanee Welcomes said it plans to provide these families with housing, basic necessities, access to transportation, income support, legal assistance for immigration purposes, cultural and community orientation education, English language support, help with enrolling children in school, and job search support.

An estimated 667,900 Afghans have been newly displaced inside the country since January 2021, primarily due to insecurity and violence, Kewanee Welcomes said. The impact of the conflict on women and girls has been particularly devastating with 80 percent of newly displaced Afghans being women and children. The needs of those who have had to flee suddenly are acute, increasing demand for shelter, food, water, non-food items, health services, livelihood opportunities and cash assistance.

Kewanee Welcomes said anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the cause is asked to contact Bobi Throneburg at (660) 853-8084 or kewaneewelcomes@gmail.com. More information and updates can be found on the Kewanee Welcomes Facebook.

