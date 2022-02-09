Muscatine woman facing animal neglect charges after 28 dogs, 1 cat found in camper

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman is facing multiple charges in connection with an animal neglect investigation launched last month by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Dawn Harrison, 46, was charged Wednesday with one count each of animal neglect causing serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, animal neglect causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, and animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor.

Court information was not available Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan. 18, the sheriff’s office launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources in Muscatine.

The animal rescue reported that a woman was living in a camper on a property with dozens of dogs and one cat and that the camper was uninhabitable due to its condition, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Deputies, with assistance from the Muscatine County Zoning Office and It Takes A Village, searched the property the next day.

According to the release, a single drop cord was found running from the home on the property to the camper, and the windows on the camper were iced over.

Deputies found 28 dogs and one cat inside the camper. According to the release, the camper was confirmed to be uninhabitable due to the amount of feces and subsequent odor.

The property owners were provided notice by Muscatine County Zoning officials that the trailer on the property was deemed a dangerous building and was unsafe for human occupancy, according to the release.

According to the release, neither of the property owners were the woman, identified as Harrison, living in the trailer and possessing the animals.

On Tuesday, a dispositional hearing was held in Muscatine County Court.

According to a media release, a judge ordered the sheriff’s department to release 27 of the dogs and the cat to It Takes a Village.

One dog will be allowed to return to Harrison based on agreed-upon stipulations that include the dog being spayed and payment of associated costs; proof of a stable and secure home for the dog with an initial welfare check conducted by It Takes A Village prior to the release of the dog to the owner; and a bi-monthly welfare check on the dog for the next year.

