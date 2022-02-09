Northside Lofts look to revitalize an old Aledo school

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - A non-profit based in Rock Island county is looking to repurpose a historic Quad Cities Area school building into apartments

The Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, otherwise known as GROWTH, develops housing all across the Midwest. The group’s next project aims to bring innovative housing to Aledo, Ill.

Vice President of Development Charlotte Flickinger said bringing life back to Downtown Aledo starts with the old junior high school building.

“People want to live in an active area where there’s a lot going on,” Flickinger said. “That’s what we have here.”

Growth wants to keep the 100-year-old building alive.

“Folks in Aledo have a very strong tie to this building,” Flickinger said. “We’ve had folks ask us if we could pull out locker number 26 because that was their locker, back when they were in junior high ... There’s a heartfelt love that people have for the building that they grew up partially in it and around it.”

The plan is to turn the old building that once housed the high school then the middle school into 30 apartments called the Northside Lofts.

It will keep historic features, like those lockers and its facade, while incorporating modern amenities like an internet cafe and a community garden.

City Administrator Chris Sullivan said the city hopes the project benefits businesses new and old.

“We’re looking for growth that’s going to ... support ... sustain and nurture what’s already here and keep this the wonderful place that it is.”

Sullivan said the apartments will attract people to the city while keeping Aledo’s small-town charm.

“It’s going to stabilize the businesses that used to be here,” Sullivan said. “This is a community that’s got a lot of pride ... They’ve got a lot of sense of place and they’d like to have a place where their children can grow up and want to stay here and raise another generation of kids.”

The project looks to take advantage of the building’s state and federal historic recognition by using tax credits for historic sites. It also will apply for funding through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Flickinger said as a non-profit they’re invested in the community.

“We stay with the building, we don’t cash our check and walk away. We also will be there managing the property,” Flickinger said. “Many folks can build a building, adapt a building [and] make it nice. What we are concerned with is what’s the building going to look like in 10 years?”

If funding is secured, GROWTH hopes to begin renovations this November, with apartments being available in the fall of 2023.

