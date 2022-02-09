Notre Dame, Wilton headed to Des Moines for state duals

DAVENPORT & WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Nikes and the Beavers both reserved their spots in Wells Fargo Arena next week by winning Regionals on the final matchups of the day.

Notre Dame/West Burlington ended a streak of state dual appearances for Assumption that dated back to 2007. The Knights took a big lead in the heavier weight classes. After Aiden Morgan scored a fall at heavyweight to give Assumption a 30-14 lead, the lighter weight classes went to work for the Nikes. Blaine Frazier picked up a technical fall at 132 to tie the matchup, and then Tate O’Shea finished the night off with a pin in the 138-pound match to send Notre Dame/West Burlington to next weeks state tournament.

The Wilton Beavers jumped out to what looked like a dominating win over Alburnett before the Pirates turned the tables. Alburnett went into the final match of the dual with the lead, but Kaden Shirk came through with a pin in the final match to win the Regional for the Beavers.

