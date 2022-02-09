Officers rescue 4 people from burning apartment building roof in Princeton Monday

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - A family of four stuck on the roof of a burning apartment building in Princeton were rescued by two officers Monday, police said.

“I want to commend the fire department, ambulance and emergency room staff that worked on this incident,” Princeton Chief of Police Tom Kammerer said in a media release. “We are very appreciative of your efforts. Your hard work and composure helped stabilize what could have been a much more tragic event.”

According to the release:

Princeton police and fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to the occupied multi-unit building in the 600 block of East Peru Street.

Officer Dustin Schaill and Sgt. Dan Jaeger were first on the scene and reported that the front door and foyer area were burning, making it impossible for the family to get out.

Schaill and Jaeger positioned themselves to catch the residents as they jumped from the roof, rescuing the two children first.

While rescuing one of the adults, Jaeger suffered a serious injury to his leg, breaking it in multiple places. The entire family was safely rescued from the roof.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately initiated fire suppression measures, according to the release. Crews were not sure if there were others in the building.

Seven people, including Jaeger, were transported to area hospitals, according to the release.

“I especially want to commend Sergeant Dan Jaeger and Officer Dustin Schaill for their heroic efforts Monday morning,” Kemmerer said. “You both literally saved lives. Very seldom do we get to have that type of an impact in our careers. I am very proud of both of you. ... Dan and Dustin, your composure and professionalism during this incident was outstanding. You are both deserving of recognition for your outstanding effort on this call. Your performance under pressure was exemplary, when it mattered most, you stepped up.”

OSF St. Clare took five of the injured people from the fire, police said.

According to the release, the situation was chaotic, with one doctor and a small handful of nurses now tasked with treating the patients.

“Fortunately, incidents like this do not happen often,” Kammerer said. “The tragedy of losing all of your belongings in a fire is unimaginable to most of us. Right now, there are families trying to rebuild their lives from the rubble of the fire. The community has stepped up, impressively so, working to provide clothing and other essentials to these families in need.”

The Red Cross and Princeton Fire Chaplain Scott Schmidt have worked to find housing for the displaced residents, police said. Their efforts to help the families impacted by this fire are still ongoing, according to the release.

Police said Second Story Teen Center is also working to collect supplies for the fire victims.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.