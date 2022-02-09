Quad Citians take advantage of warm February temperatures

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - On February 8, 2021, the high temperature at the Quad Cities International Airport was 8° with subzero wind chills. The high on Tuesday was 53°. Quad Citians took full advantage of the warmer winter temperatures.

Snow piles at Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline are getting smaller and smaller, as sunshine and above freezing temperatures eat away at the snow.

Whether it was a walk with a dog, a casual walk, run, or bike ride along the bike path, or even an early lunch, many took full advantage this morning, even before peak heating.

“It’s 50° I think, I’m not sure. But, it feels good out here, just to be here by the river and enjoying my lunch and everything. We are having a good time,” said Marva Teague of Davenport.

Speaking of lunch, across the river in Davenport, Golick’s Meat Market fired up the grill on this fifty degree day.

“January and February for 35 years have been slower. So, anytime I get a chance to get out and just let a few people come over and talk to them. It means a lot. Plus, you get a little cabin fever so I’m enjoying it right now,” said owner Mike Richards.

Richards says even with the roller coaster temperatures the rest of the week, he will still be on the corner grilling meat for his customers. Local car washes were packed with people looking to wash away winter’s grime. The lines were long at quick clean car wash in davenport.

Kiel: “What are you doing out here today?” “Getting my car washed because it’s so nice and birds seem to like it, so I’m gonna get rid of that,” said Trish Swangstu of Davenport. After going through the wash, cars were lined up to get the interior vacuumed out. Whether it was a car wash, bike ride, grilling out or just hanging out, it was a day to take full advantage of. “If you can get outside, get outside. Don’t stay indoors,” said Swangstu.

February can be known to have temperature extremes. Five years ago the QCA had a six day stretch of temperatures in the 50s and 70s, including the all-time warmest February temperature on record of 74° on Feb. 19, 2017.

At this time in 2021, the Quad Cities was in the midst of a nearly two week stretch of high temperatures in the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero.

