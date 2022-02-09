Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network helps individuals dealing with anxiety and seasonal depression

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities organization is calling on man’s best friend for help.

The Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network (QCCAN) holds over 200 events each year at nursing facilities, community events, and schools that are meant to help people deal with stress and relieve anxiety and depression.

“Our mission is to train highly-skilled therapy dogs so that they and their handlers are able to volunteer throughout the community in order to enrich the lives of others,” said Angie Hall, president of Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network.

Andrea Davis is one of the people QCCAN hopes to help.

“I have undiagnosed anxiety, so this is very amazing that I am able to pet some dogs and just relax a bit and get through that anxiety for a little while,” Davis said. “When I see them in the hallway, or right now, I am surprised and I’m just like, “Oh cool! There are [dogs] here that I get to pet,’ and I am very happy.”

The need for therapy dogs does not appear to be going away. A 2021 Mayo Clinic study found that 44 percent of college students reported having symptoms of depression and anxiety.

“Dogs really can help reduce depression just by creating a happy atmosphere. Petting the dogs, hanging out with the dogs to reduce the feelings of loneliness, isolation, and alienation,” Hall said. “Just hanging out with a dog, petting a dog a little bit of time can help a person’s mood. You’ll see how the dogs just lay calmly, and that calmness really helps calm a person as well.”

Davis said she is grateful to be able to interact with QCCAN’s therapy dogs.

“It means that I’m able to relax a little bit while I wait for my next class to start,” Davis said. “I am able to let go of some of the stress I have between classes and work.”

Hall said QCCAN has over 60 dogs, and more than 40 are certified therapy dogs and the rest are working to become certified.

To learn more about QCCAN and how to sign your dog up for therapy dog training, click or tap here.

