Rock Island-Milan School District hires 2 new administrators

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Board of Education for the Rock Island-Milan School District has approved the hiring of Jennifer Barton as chief financial officer and Charles Butler as district safety manager.

Current CFO Bob Beckwith is retiring after 12 years of service, the district said in a media release. Barton will take over as CFO for the 2022-23 school year.

Barton has 14 years of experience in accounting, eight of those years with the district.

Butler has worked in the district for 19 years as Rock Island High School’s head of security/home liaison, the district said. He has been the lead at the high school in student-personnel relationship building, de-escalation practices, security training, video surveillance processes and as a safety resource liaison at the district level.

The district said as the district safety manager, Butler will oversee the safety and protection of all schools, Pre-K to 12, in the district, conduct professional development training for all staff, be responsible for developing security strategies as well as a number of other responsibilities for the district.

