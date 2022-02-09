Advertisement

Sprinkles/Flurries End Tonight

Colder Thursday, with rain and snow by evening
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We’ll see winds diminishing this evening, with a few flakes of snow or sprinkles of rain coming to an end. Expect some sunshine and scattered clouds for Thursday, with highs in the 30′s, followed by a clipper system moving through the region late day. That front should produce some light snow showers, possibly becoming mixed with rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Any accumulations will be minor, coming in at less than an inch, mainly north. Cold air behind that system will provide us with a chilly start to the weekend—look for highs in the 20′s.

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy skies, then partial clearing late. Low: 20°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness and colder. High: 33°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance for light snow or a wintry mix developing late evening. Low: 28° and rising.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix, mainly in the morning. High: 43°.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders hope the Fourth District Appellate Court will act...
Pritzker administration requests appeal of ruling in school mask, COVID testing lawsuit
Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions about possible easing of the statewide indoor mask...
Pritzker: Mask mandate announcement coming soon
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Davenport Community School District discusses staff bonuses using ESSER funds.
Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds
Deere & Company
John Deere acquires majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.

Latest News

Light rain
Few flurries or drips today and cooler
Light rain
Warm
Cooler on Thursday
Few flurries this afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Not as warm Wednesday but still mild with a few flakes or drips
Cooling, a bit, for Wednesday but STILL above average!