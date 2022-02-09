Advertisement

Tappa’s Steak House celebrates 40 years in business

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steak House is celebrating 40 years in business.

“I absolutely love the restaurant business,” Co-owner Cliff Tappa said. “I started out when I was 18-years-old on my way to college and I absolutely love this business. But I’ve got the number one partner in the world right here. This Lady (his wife) is the most fantastic person with people.”

Owners Jan and Cliff Tappa said their loyal employees and customers help keep Tappa’s thriving, even when the restaurant had issues due to flooding and the pandemic.

Tappa’s Steak House is located off Rockingham Road in Davenport and opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders hope the Fourth District Appellate Court will act...
Pritzker administration requests appeal of ruling in school mask, COVID testing lawsuit
Davenport Community School District discusses staff bonuses using ESSER funds.
Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds
Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions about possible easing of the statewide indoor mask...
Pritzker: Mask mandate announcement coming soon
Deere & Company
John Deere acquires majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Board of Education, Superintendent of Education Dr....
Illinois schools respond to mask mandate suspension ruling

Latest News

MetroLINK offering free rides to vaccine appointments
MetroLINK awarded $5 million for charging expansion
Kewanee Welcomes is welcoming these families through Samaritan’s Purse Afghan Resettlement...
Kewanee Welcomes preparing to help 3 Afghan refugee families relocate
The owners said their loyal employees and customers help keep Tappa’s thriving, even when the...
Tappa’s Steak House celebrates 40 years in business
Hearing for Mississippi River Trail fence removal
Iowa Court of Appeals to hear arguments in Mississippi River Trail fence lawsuit Wednesday