Tappa’s Steak House celebrates 40 years in business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steak House is celebrating 40 years in business.

“I absolutely love the restaurant business,” Co-owner Cliff Tappa said. “I started out when I was 18-years-old on my way to college and I absolutely love this business. But I’ve got the number one partner in the world right here. This Lady (his wife) is the most fantastic person with people.”

Owners Jan and Cliff Tappa said their loyal employees and customers help keep Tappa’s thriving, even when the restaurant had issues due to flooding and the pandemic.

Tappa’s Steak House is located off Rockingham Road in Davenport and opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.