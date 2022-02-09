Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders hope the Fourth District Appellate Court will act...
Pritzker administration requests appeal of ruling in school mask, COVID testing lawsuit
Davenport Community School District discusses staff bonuses using ESSER funds.
Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds
Deere & Company
John Deere acquires majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Board of Education, Superintendent of Education Dr....
Illinois schools respond to mask mandate suspension ruling
50s
We are on track for the warmest day so far in 2022

Latest News

MetroLINK offering free rides to vaccine appointments
MetroLINK awarded $5 million for charging expansion
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Kewanee Welcomes is welcoming these families through Samaritan’s Purse Afghan Resettlement...
Kewanee Welcomes preparing to help 3 Afghan refugee families relocate