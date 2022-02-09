Van Dyke protesters fined $200 each, ordered to stay away

CHICAGO (AP) - Nine people arrested inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke have been ordered by a federal judge to stay away from the building for 60 days and pay $200 fines.

The five women and four men went to the courthouse Thursday to deliver a letter to a federal prosecutor demanding charges against the disgraced officer who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Their attorney argued his clients’ arrests were enough punishment. and that the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.”

