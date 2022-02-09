Advertisement

Van Dyke protesters fined $200 each, ordered to stay away

Police arrested demonstrators who protested the release of convicted murderer and former...
Police arrested demonstrators who protested the release of convicted murderer and former officer Jason Van Dyke. (Source: WLS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Nine people arrested inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke have been ordered by a federal judge to stay away from the building for 60 days and pay $200 fines.

The five women and four men went to the courthouse Thursday to deliver a letter to a federal prosecutor demanding charges against the disgraced officer who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Their attorney argued his clients’ arrests were enough punishment. and that the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.”

