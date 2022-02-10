Bettendorf gets revenge and a trip to state

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - It was a tight dual between MAC rivals, Bettendorf and North Scott, until the smaller weight classes sent the Bulldogs to Des Moines.

Bettendorf won five of it’s nine wins by pinfall to tilt the scoreboard in their favor. In the third to last match, sophomore, Jayce Luna, picked up a second period pin that would clinch a spot in the state dual tournament for the Bulldogs. Bettendorf will be the only MAC team competing next week in the team event.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.