Court: No pension for ex-Chicago officer convicted in attack

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A state court of appeals has ruled that a former Chicago police officer convicted of battery for attacking a bartender in 2007 during a drunken rage captured on video cannot collect his pension.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Monday’s ruling overturns a Cook County judge’s 2019 finding that Anthony Abbate was entitled to his pension because there was no clear link between his job and the off-duty attack in which he kicked and beat the bartender.

The three-judge appellate panel found that Abbate felt his status as an officer gave him impunity to act as he pleased and that he used his police connections to try to avoid arrest.

