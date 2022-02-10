CRIME STOPPERS: Fake bills passed at Moline Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating an incident where fake bills were passed at a Moline Walmart.

On Jan. 29, a man and woman bought a Nintendo Switch at Walmart in Moline with four fake $100 bills.

The man has short black dreaded hair and was wearing a white mask, black jacket with leather sleeves, a white undershirt, and black jeans, according to police.

The woman has long, black braided hair and was wearing a green winter coat, black jeans and a white mask, according to police.

Police said they were driving a blue sedan which appears to be a Hyundai Elantra.

If you know who they are, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

