CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

Have you seen him?

Tramond Lewis, 32, if wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Police said he is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 194 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

