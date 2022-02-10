Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on eluding charge

Austin Winters, 26, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated fleeing/eluding police.
Austin Winters, 26, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated fleeing/eluding police.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Austin Winters, 26, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated fleeing/eluding police.

Police said he is 5-feet-11-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

