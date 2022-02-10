Deputies: West Burlington man tried to fraudulently purchase property

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A West Burlington man is facing charges after Des Moines County sheriff’s deputies say he tried to fraudulently buy property.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Trevor James Johnston, 35, on charges of first-degree theft and forgery. He was being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges stem from an investigation into Johnston’s attempt to purchase a home in Danville, Iowa.

Investigators found that he agreed to buy the property for $110,000 and that he passed fraudulent documents at the Des Moines County Courthouse to obtain ownership of the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The alleged victims lost possession of the property and were out $109,990 prior to the fraudulent documents being noticed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The property has since been returned to them, according to the sheiff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.