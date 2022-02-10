Advertisement

Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque Prostitution sting(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a two-day sting operation targeting human trafficking through prostitution, officials have arrested 11 men including the Dubuque County Treasurer.

60-year-old Randy Wedewer, Dubuque’s County Treasurer, was arrested during the Dubuque Police, Dubuque County Sheriff, and Iowa State Patrol joint operation.

Dubuque County Treasurer Randy Lee Wedewer
Dubuque County Treasurer Randy Lee Wedewer(KCRG)

Others arrested include Vincent J. Hanson Jr., 59, of rural Dubuque; Timothy J. McAndrews, 57, of rural Dubuque; Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 41, of Sherrill, Iowa; Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa; Ryan P. Besler, 21, of Farley, Iowa; Timothy Murphy, 55, of Peosta, Iowa; Jordan H. Watkins, 38, of Bellevue, Iowa; Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Kevin Stanton, 63, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Craig A. Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wis.

Court documents state that the operation consisted of undercover agents posting ads on social media sites offering sexual services for money and provided a location to the individuals that answered the ad.

Reports also indicate that at least one of the men were also charged with possession of drugs.

Authorities noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the sting are possible.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders hope the Fourth District Appellate Court will act...
Pritzker administration requests appeal of ruling in school mask, COVID testing lawsuit
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions about possible easing of the statewide indoor mask...
Pritzker: Mask mandate announcement coming soon
Davenport Community School District discusses staff bonuses using ESSER funds.
Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Rain and snow showers ending this evening, then colder air moving in for your Thursday.
Your First Alert Forecast
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building in...
SEC fines Iowa insurance agent for oil, gas investments
Court: No pension for ex-Chicago officer convicted in attack
For every one dollar donation each child raises, the child receives a Blow Pop and then that...
Paul Norton Elementary School students create new Valentine’s Day fundraiser for local nonprofit