Advertisement

Iowa House committee chair seeks investigation of judge

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa House Judiciary Committee says he wants to launch an investigation of a state court judge who last year was accused of trying to rig a judicial nomination to get a favored candidate appointed to the bench.

If Republican Rep. Steven Holt’s investigation is approved, as expected, it apparently would be the first of its type in decades.

Holt said Tuesday that he’ll ask the full House to pass a resolution granting his committee powers to investigate last year’s unusual judicial appointment process.

Judge Kurt Stoebe, then chairman of a northern Iowa judicial nominating commission, was accused of making inappropriate and unprofessional comments about certain nominees and falsely stating that a nominee had withdrawn from consideration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Davenport Police have a presence at 7th and Farnam streets.
Police: Woman shot in Davenport Thursday
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Play Station Quad Cities
Play Station Quad Cities new play maze opens Thursday

Latest News

The Moline Police Department is investigating an incident where fake bills were passed at a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Fake bills passed at Moline Walmart
Austin Winters, 26, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated fleeing/eluding police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on eluding charge
Tramond Lewis, 32, if wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on three counts of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges
On Jan. 29, a man and woman bought a Nintendo Switch at Walmart in Moline with four fake $100...
CRIME STOPPERS: Fake bills passed at Moline Walmart