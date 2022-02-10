Niabi Zoo says farewell to Savanna the African lion

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo said its 19-year-old female African lion, Savanna was euthanized Thursday.

The zoo humanely euthanized the lion due to complications caused by breast cancer, and progressive kidney failure, the Niabi Zoo said in a media release.

Savanna was a recognized favorite at Niabi Zoo for a generation of visitors and was the last remaining African Lion at the Zoo, Niabi Zoo said. She was often mistaken for a young male by visitors because of her mane.

“This is never an easy decision, the Zoo’s keeper staff, veterinary team, and managers, in the end, had to consider her welfare and best quality of life,” Director Lee Jackson said. “That she could reach such an advanced age is a testament to the level of care afforded to Savanna and all the animals at the Niabi Zoo, and to the tireless dedication of our keeper, and veterinary staffs.”

Savanna was born on May 3, 2002, and came to Niabi when she was just 5 days old, the Niabi Zoo said. She was hand-reared by her keeper.

The zoo said as animal care science and veterinary techniques have improved, many animals in zoos are living well past what can be expected by their wild counterparts.

Older animals in zoos face the same challenges as elderly humans; dental, eye and joint issues, digestive problems, and weakened immune function, the zoo said. At Niabi Zoo, keepers, and veterinarians work closely to make sure all of our animals have the best possible quality of life throughout every stage of life.

The zoo said all animals, but particularly the older ones, are monitored daily for subtle signs, change in mobility, body condition, appetite, demeanor, and interactions with conspecifics, with any changes noted and recorded in exacting detail.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.