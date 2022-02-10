Partial Clearing Late Tonight

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Those few flakes of snow and sprinkles of rain have come to an end. Expect some sunshine and scattered clouds for Thursday, with highs in the 30′s, followed by a clipper system moving through the region late day. That front should produce some light snow showers, possibly becoming mixed with rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Any accumulations will be minor, coming in at less than an inch, mainly north. We’re back in the 40′s to end the week. Cold air behind that system will provide us with a chilly start to the weekend—look for highs in the 20′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, then partial clearing late. Low: 20°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness and colder. High: 33°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance for light snow or a wintry mix developing late evening. Low: 28° and rising.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix, mainly in the morning. High: 43°.

