Paul Norton Elementary School students create new Valentine’s Day fundraiser for local nonprofit

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - As we approach Valentine’s Day, some Quad Cities elementary students have created a way to ensure love is felt around the QCA.

“I really like seeing everyone come in and just seeing them so happy to give each other some valentines,” said Emmy Honn, a third-grade student at Paul Norton Elementary School.

Paul Norton Elementary School’s student council came up with a new fundraiser to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“We knew we wanted to do something around valentine’s day to promote kindness, and we wanted to do something school-wide so that everyone could be included,” said Kelsey Benson, a kindergarten teacher and student council leader at Paul Norton Elementary School.

For every one dollar donation each child raises, the child receives a Blow Pop and then that child writes a hand-written valentine for someone else within the school.

The fundraiser was broken down into four days. After the first two days of sales, students raised $500, and the money kept coming.

“We made a game plan, and we came back with week two and we had a lot more suckers, and we had a lot more valentines. Today I had still had 500 and we sold out. Our school district and our community are so generous, and they really got on board with this,” Benson said.

In total, Benson estimated the kids raised $1,500.

“The support from everybody has been amazing,” Benson said.

The giving, though, goes beyond the walls of Paul Norton Elementary School. All of the money raised is going to QC Closet2Closet, a nonprofit organization that assists foster care children with wardrobe and toiletry needs.

“We are a nonprofit that was started by children, so it is extra exciting to get help from kids because we are kind of a kids-helping-kids type of organization,” said Allison Haskill, QC Closet2Closet’s daily operations director. “The pandemic has been tough on fundraising, and so we are really excited to get this unexpected gift.”

“We talked about how you could see this person at target, you could see this person at any store, and you might not know what they are going through,” Benson said. “They might be going through something, and your actions of generosity helped them and maybe made them more comfortable, or made them feel more confident about themselves

For one student, the fundraiser holds extra significance.

“My family has a lot of foster care members, and one of my brothers is adopted, so I want to help them,” said Liam Lightfoot, a third-grade student at Paul Norton Elementary School. “It’s important to help others because, eventually, they might help you back.”

Haskill said QC Closet2Closet will use the money to purchase fleece blankets, the most-requested item from clients.

Benson said there are a couple of tweaks that need to be made to the fundraiser, but she is hopeful it becomes an annual tradition.

