The Play Station Quad Cities opens to the public Thursday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s fun for the kids and the young at heart, the Play Station Quad Cities opened its doors Thursday with lots of special offers.

The Eldridge Play Station is the owners’ second location - they’ve been in business for over 28 years at their Cedar Rapids space.

CEO Nick Edwards said the Quad Cities location is bigger with 40,000 square feet.

The station has everything from rope courses, tons of trampolines, and trapezes. What they’re most known for is the play maze.

Edwards said the opening comes at a really good time with their winter specials going on.

Winter ticket specials are $25.99. On Tuesdays, kids eat free.

The station is also preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day with balloon art, art and crafts, and cookie decorating from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

