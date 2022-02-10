QCA floral shops are prepared for Valentine’s Day rush

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - “Roses say love and roses are still the number on seller,” said Andy Kay, owner of The Green Thumbers.

There are plenty of roses to choose from at local floral shops, including The Green Thumbers in Davenport.

“We order thousands of flowers, thousands of roses and we do that in December. And really, supply chain for flowers really hasn’t been too bad,” said Kay.

But Kay says customers can expect to dish over a little more cash for flowers this Valentine’s Day.

“25 to 50% on some certain flowers. So, the pricing has gone up. Supply chain has overall been pretty good, it’s just we’re paying a lot more for freight, just like everyone else,” said Kay.

At Julie’s Artistic Rose in Moline, the owner tells TV6 there have been supply issues for the past eight or nine months at their wholesaler in Milan.

They have been about 75% low on the major supplies that most florists use. They’re starting to trickle in, but some of the major things that we’re still looking for,” said owner Sally McGee.

McGee says she’s received help from other local florists to fill the gap.

“A couple of the florists have been really good that aren’t as busy as we are, giving us some of the oasis and stuff, but they just came in, so yay,” said Kay.

There is no need to worry about a shortage of colorful flowers during this season of love.

Both shops say their workers will be busy filling arrangements between now and Monday.

“It’s very, very busy on the 13th and 14th. This year, Valentine’s Day is on a Monday so it’s really gonna be a one day holiday this year,” said Kay.

Kiel: “So you’re good to go for Valentine’s Day? Sally: “We’re good to go, yes.”

Kay and McGee encourage everyone to shop local, which would avoid any delays with online delivery services.

