Quick shot of rain and snow this evening

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Daytime hours will be dry on our Thursday with highs in the mid to low 30s. A quick moving system will arrive around 8PM bringing snow that will change to rain as warmer air moves in overnight. A slushy half to full inch of accumulation will be possible in eastern Iowa and NW Illinois. Impacts should be limited as most of us hit the 40s on Friday morning leading to it melting quickly. Highs on Friday will occur midday before a cold front brings in NW winds and temps drop to the teens by evening. HIghs will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend before a slow warm up next week with highs near 50º again by Wednesday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 36º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 30º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Dropping temps with a few showers. High: 41º.

