Advertisement

Quick shot of rain and snow this evening

Trending cooler by the weekend
Rain and snow showers ending this evening, then colder air moving in for your Thursday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Daytime hours will be dry on our Thursday with highs in the mid to low 30s.  A quick moving system will arrive around 8PM bringing snow that will change to rain as warmer air moves in overnight.  A slushy half to full inch of accumulation will be possible in eastern Iowa and NW Illinois.  Impacts should be limited as most of us hit the 40s on Friday morning leading to it melting quickly.  Highs on Friday will occur midday before a cold front brings in NW winds and temps drop to the teens by evening.  HIghs will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend before a slow warm up next week with highs near 50º again by Wednesday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 36º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow.  Low: 30º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Dropping temps with a few showers.  High: 41º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions about possible easing of the statewide indoor mask...
Pritzker: Mask mandate announcement coming soon
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
(Source: Iowa Department of Natural Resources)
Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes

Latest News

Rain and snow showers ending this evening, then colder air moving in for your Thursday.
Partial Clearing Late Tonight
Rain and snow showers ending this evening, then colder air moving in for your Thursday.
Sprinkles/Flurries End Tonight
Rain and snow showers ending this evening, then colder air moving in for your Thursday.
Your First Alert Forecast
Light rain
Few flurries or drips today and cooler