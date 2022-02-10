Rock Island County Health Department reports new COVID-19 cases Thursday, no vaccine clinic Friday

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths Thursday, since the last report on Feb. 4. The total number of deaths is now 469.

The health department said it will not offer its Pfizer clinic Friday this week, because offices will be closed for a state holiday.

The health department also reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 31,312.

The health department said 41 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 40.

The health department said it will return to its normal vaccination schedule next week.

The clinics will be on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for everyone 18 and older and Friday for Pfizer for everyone 5 and older from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., the health department said. No appointments are needed for these clinics.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.