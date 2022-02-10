Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department reports new COVID-19 cases Thursday, no vaccine clinic Friday

Rock Island County Health Department reports the weekly COVID-19 cases.
Rock Island County Health Department reports the weekly COVID-19 cases.(KWQC/Rock Island County Health Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths Thursday, since the last report on Feb. 4. The total number of deaths is now 469.

The health department said it will not offer its Pfizer clinic Friday this week, because offices will be closed for a state holiday.

The health department also reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 31,312.

The health department said 41 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 40.

The health department said it will return to its normal vaccination schedule next week.

The clinics will be on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for everyone 18 and older and Friday for Pfizer for everyone 5 and older from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., the health department said. No appointments are needed for these clinics.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Davenport Police have a presence at 7th and Farnam streets.
Police: Woman shot in Davenport Thursday
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Play Station Quad Cities
Play Station Quad Cities new play maze opens Thursday

Latest News

Illinois is preparing to enter a new phase of the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker announced...
Governor JB Pritzker announces future removal of Illinois mask mandate
Illinois is preparing to enter a new phase of the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker announced...
Governor JB Pritzker announces future removal of Illinois mask mandate
The protests against COVID restrictions threaten to disrupt economic resources flowing between...
Freedom convoy blocks main US-Canada trade arteries
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools