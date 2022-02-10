Advertisement

SEC fines Iowa insurance agent for oil, gas investments

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building in...
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington. (AP Andrew Harnik, File)(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fined a Bettendorf insurance agent nearly $112,000 for selling unregistered securities tied to oil wells in Texas.

The agency said Cody Christopher Biggs was not registered to sell securities when he sold millions of dollars in unregistered oil and gas securities dating back to 2016.

According to an SEC complaint, Biggs hawked the securities for a Nevada private equity firm and Texas firm, which vastly overpromised returns and production of the wells. Federal regulators say Biggs received about $77,000 in sales commissions in the scheme.

As part of a deal with the SEC last month, Biggs must pay that amount, plus interest of more than $9,700 and a civil penalty of $25,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker and other state leaders hope the Fourth District Appellate Court will act...
Pritzker administration requests appeal of ruling in school mask, COVID testing lawsuit
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Gov. JB Pritzker responds to questions about possible easing of the statewide indoor mask...
Pritzker: Mask mandate announcement coming soon
Davenport Community School District discusses staff bonuses using ESSER funds.
Davenport Schools look to give staff bonuses using COVID relief funds
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Rain and snow showers ending this evening, then colder air moving in for your Thursday.
Your First Alert Forecast
Court: No pension for ex-Chicago officer convicted in attack
For every one dollar donation each child raises, the child receives a Blow Pop and then that...
Paul Norton Elementary School students create new Valentine’s Day fundraiser for local nonprofit
For every one dollar donation each child raises, the child receives a Blow Pop and then that...
Paul Norton Elementary School students create new Valentine’s Day fundraiser