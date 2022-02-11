Bettendorf man charged with killing puppy

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested early Friday after police say he killed a puppy.

Garland Paul Carrell, 36, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of animal abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Bond was set Friday at $2,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 1:05 a.m. Friday, a Bettendorf officer was driving west on Middle Road and saw Carrell standing near 29th Street and Middle Road in front of Chateau Knoll Apartments.

He was standing over a cardboard box lying near the curb. And had a flashlight in his hand.

Carrell ran into his apartment when the officer attempted to speak to him.

When the officer examined the box, he found fresh blood and an empty bag of dog treats and loose treats lying in the grass that had blood on them.

During the investigation, a dead puppy was located in a storm drain next to where the box was found. Police also found a large machete in the path Carrell had run.

Police obtained a warrant to search Carrell’s apartment, but he refused to answer the door and did not immediately cooperate with officers.

While being taken into custody, police found another machete inside the home that matched the same brand as the one located outside.

The machete located in the home had blood on the blade, and police found blood in other areas of the apartment, including on a camouflage jacket Carrell was wearing when an officer saw him outside.

Police also found a small amount of marijuana in the home.

As officers placed him into a squad car, Carrell said he had to kill the dog because it had attacked him.

He did not have any wounds or marks on him that indicated he had been attacked, police said in the affidavit.

