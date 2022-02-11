Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A home is damaged after an early morning house fire in Burlington Friday.

Around 4:11 a.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Vineyard Street.

The cause of the fire was the heat of the wood-burning fireplace in the living room igniting material above the ceiling, the Burlington Fire Department said in a media release.

Firefighters were on scene at about 4:17 a.m., the department said. Crews were able to get quick entry to the home and have the fire under control by 4:33 a.m.

No injuries were reported, officials said. All residents were able to get out of the one-and-a-half-story home because the smoke detectors altered them.

The Department said the home sustained significant water, smoke and fire damages. Crews cleared the scene at 5:46 a.m.

