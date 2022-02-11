Descubre with Montse: Latino representation in healthcare

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

From TV6 News, it’s Descubre with Montse, I’m Montse Ricossa. Descubre means “to discover” and I’m here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse’s latest episode: Latino representation in healthcare.

Today is Thursday, February 10, 2022. During the pandemic, healthcare workers have been in the spotlight, recognized as heroes for stepping up in this crucial point in history. Historically, that career field has been disproportionately white. Although there has been a push for diversity, It’s still not fully representative of our nation.

Representation has always been important to minority communities, whether it be media, literature, or healthcare. But only recently has the issue been getting the attention necessary to see a positive change.

While still short of being an accurate representation of the U.S. population, an increase in representation within healthcare has come at a crucial time as everyone looks for answers in the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Quad Cities, an area with nearly 400,000 people between Illinois and Iowa split by the Mississippi River, there are limited physicians who are Hispanic.

Today, we hear from Dr. Jared Terronez, one of the few Latino doctors in our area about the need for someone in healthcare to look like us, and what it means to him to be that representation for so many.

Dr. Jared Terronez:

I’m a family medicine doctor here in the Quad Cities now for 10 years. I graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, I did my residency on the south side of Chicago at Christ hospital. So yeah, so happy to be here to help in any way I can.

Montse Ricossa:

Thank you! So before we started talking I started doing some digging on how many or how few actually, there are that there are of Latino doctors. The Association of American Medical Colleges reports that 56% of active physicians are white, followed by Asians at 17%, and Hispanics make up just under 6%. Is that something that you saw while going through medical school or what was your experience with that?

Dr. Jared Terronez:

My short answer is yes. The biggest thing and what puts it in perspective is when we talk about percentages of doctors who are Latinos. 8%? That doesn’t seem like too much of an issue, but that does one 18% of the population of all of us is Latino. That’s bad. That’s a disparity. And when you mentioned about have I seen that in the medical schools, I actually didn’t just see it there. In order to get through medical school, that’s secondary on top of secondary higher education, because secondary education-your higher education is after high school. I started at college. So in College at the University of Illinois, I was seeing that disparity already there. There was already less Latinos in college than there were other ethnicities. And then you add on - now you gotta go through a rigorous application process to get into the medical school profession. To get to the medical school aspect of things is expensive. It requires a lot of time and effort. So now you have that like, it’s like exponentially going down. Right? So that’s why you start to see that. I looked at the AAMC data as well. Because I talk to the Spanish Center of Excellence every once in a while, and I looked at the trend here over the last five years. The advocating has really started to pay off we’re starting to see more, especially female, Latina physicians starting to pick up in that role as well. We’re almost to a point I think they’re at 16% right now as of late 2021-2022. Of Latinos in the medical schools, which is phenomenal! But mind you, that’s still only… we need to get way up there in order to catch up to our population base. So it’s something I’ve seen a lot along the way because it has been a long journey to become a physician and to become a practicing physician outside of residency. So I have definitely seen it along the way. And I’ve been advocating very hard with other Latino medical students, Latino physicians to try to get those numbers up.

Montse Ricossa:

And why is it so important? I mean, obviously, having the ability to see somebody like you… I know within media that was one of the main reasons I became a journalist was to see somebody who looked like me on TV and giving us the news and being that voice. For you, why did you choose to become a physician? And choose this career path that not many had?

Dr. Jared Terronez:

You hit the nail on the head there. Representation matters. You hear that a lot. It’s even like the more trending memes and things like that, the kid from Encanto, Antonio right? Cute movie, I love it. And that kid is adorable. You start to see all these people - now all of a sudden they’re lining up like there I am. There I am! You know, and I never saw that growing up, I didn’t see that. I was blessed in my family where higher education was important because my mom graduated from college. She was a teacher and later a principal here in the Quad Cities. So I got to see- my role model was my mom. Right? I got to see these people, I saw that representation in my house 24/7. A lot of us don’t. And like you mentioned in journalism you don’t see a lot of those faces in there in front of the camera looking at you every day. So when you come and sit in a room with a physician, that is a very vulnerable state. Sometimes you’re naked in there. I mean, come on, how much more vulnerable can you be? And now all of a sudden, this is a person that you may have had racial tensions with somebody at one point? Maybe this is someone that can’t speak your language, doesn’t understand why you have some of the upbringings that you had, the foods you eat, the culture you present. So it takes a lot of empathy on the physician’s part, as well as the patient’s part in an already vulnerable state, right? So that’s when you walk into a room and you see somebody. My wife talked about it here just recently, because she’s a nurse right now. When she spoke Spanish immediately with the patient, and their eyes light up! It’s just your patient’s eyes light up when they see you. Like they get so excited to see and that it’s humbling and also kind of heartbreaking, to a certain extent, because I’m like, ‘You’re not seeing this on a regular basis. This should be common!’ This should be easy, but it’s not. So of course that hit me hard, personally. Was that one of my driving factors to becoming a physician? Absolutely, yes. I grew up here on the west end of Moline, now the Floreciente neighborhood, so I grew up around the predominantly Mexican neighborhood. And I saw what was an interesting thing from my perspective, was that I went to school mostly through the Catholic schools like Seaton and Alleman, I saw a little bit of the differences. Like I would go to a school that was predominantly Caucasian, but yet I grew up in a neighborhood that was predominantly Mexican. So I saw the differences in a lot of these folks, the learning… everything. I saw the differences and I saw that we were not taken care of. We were not taken care of. I didn’t feel like we were taken care of. So my goal and I still haven’t met her yet- I’m still working on it. Trust me, I’m still working on it. I have high expectations for myself, is to try to keep giving back to the community. I still feel like I haven’t done it yet. I’m still trying to get there. But it’s definitely been a motivation.

Montse Ricossa:

Absolutely. I’m part of that you mentioned was you know, having somebody that speaks the language and also understands your culture. So I know when my family came to the United States, that only doctor that we came to in the Chicago suburb St. Charles, we could only see a Czechoslovakian doctor because he sort of spoke Spanish but more so than any other. So having the ability to have somebody that understands what you’re trying to say but also where you’re coming from, how does that change the care that you receive?

Dr. Jared Terronez:

So usually what that comes down to… you know, for me, like my Spanish is not good. I know that it’s horrible. I speak like a toddler. So that’s why I usually don’t try to speak as much with my patients, but I can usually understand it very well and they appreciate that. Even me talking to you today. Some of the words that I use are way too big. And too depth-wise, you know, the idioms that we have, you know, the elements that we all have, the other stuff that are very easy for us to overlook as hard to understand. In both English and Spanish, you can now say to a person who speaks your language. It’s easier to explain something difficult if you can use it in your primary language. Most people who don’t have an outside of English as a primary language, or Spanish as a primary language, don’t understand what that means until they go into another community where they don’t speak your language. And then all of a sudden, that reality hits you about how hard it is to really get your point across.

Montse Ricossa:

What are the ways that you think Latinos can overcome that barrier of either not having somebody that tells them, ‘hey, this would be a great career field for you’ or you know, the financial issue of how expensive it is? How are ways that you think we as a society might be able to- I know, it’s a bigger question, but how can we overcome that?

Dr. Jared Terronez:

That’s a tough one. Because really what it comes down to… it starts from here. It starts here. First thing, it starts with me. like everything I’ve talked about when I talk, when I’ve gone to conferences, and I’ve gone to talk with other Latino medical students and all that. So all the stuff that I’ve done over the years, it all starts here, it starts with me. So I talk about how am I being visible? How can my community see me? Can they talk to me? Can they see ‘oh, crap, I could be a doctor, I came out of that neighborhood.’ You know, breaking those barriers. That’s the first one. Second one is getting a mentor, a mentorship. That’s been a big one. You cannot do anything alone. Any adult will tell you that has been successful in their career, whatever career it is, has had a mentor. Because usually somebody somewhere knows what they’re doing better than you do. And you need to stick to them like a leech and latch on to them, learn every detail that you can about that. I’m sure you did that in your journalism career because everybody needs that! Because especially a person not coming from medicine. My family wasn’t in medicine. I didn’t have a doctor as a dad or parent, I didn’t have a doctor as a nurse in the direct family. I didn’t have those medical links. I had to find those as I went through the process. And I now gotta make myself available for others to have that link. So first of all, knowing that it’s possible - to kind of take a long-winded answer. Knowing that number one, it’s possible to get where you want to go to be in the healthcare community as a Latino, it is possible. It’s very doable. Finding the help that you need to get there, latching on to the mentorship so you can excel at what you do! And then doing the same for the next generation. And you’re gonna see that every generation is going to multiply and it’s going to multiply, just like the Latinos who are finally accepting the vaccine. They’re going to tell one that’s going to spread and keep going up and up and up.

Montse Ricossa:

And how do you feel being one of the few Latino doctors in the Quad Cities? I mean, I’m sure … for me, I love having that ability to connect to others and especially for you in the medical field where people trust you, like you said with such important information. How rewarding is that for you?

Dr. Jared Terronez:

It’s definitely humbling. I was thinking about a word that I could use for that. I would say humbling, because there’s a lot of weight there. But you know, you look back, and history teaches us that somebody has to go take that first step right. Somebody has to do that. One person to do that first step. And it’s humbling, it’s scary, right? Because how do I not mess this up? Like, that’s the other thing too, how do I keep this persona, how do I do more? Like how do I- you feel some pressure there, definitely. To say you don’t is kind of a lie. But it’s challenging. I think that’s a better word, it’s more of a challenge. I like challenges. I tend to like fighting back. So yeah, it’s humbling!

Montse Ricossa:

What would you say to young Latinos thinking about maybe going into the health field and are either thinking I can’t do it or it’s too expensive, or I don’t know if I can. What would you say to them as words of encouragement?

Dr. Jared Terronez:

Go! For the love of God, go. We need you. You are valuable! This is one of the things that I push onto all Latinos in general. I’m like, dude, you are valuable! Businesses are salivating over Latinos because the thing is, you are hitting a very large population of the U.S. You’re needed and you’re going to get a lot of support! So you are a valuable person in this community, in the community at large in the United States at large. No matter what other people might say in whatever offices or places that are wherever whatever racism you’re feeling- is a lie. You are extremely valuable. We need you. In the medical field we badly need you. And I’ll tell you what, I’ll be the first one to step up. If you’re serious about it, you really want to be in the medical field, I’ll be the first one to help move you along. I’ll introduce you to the right people, I’ll get you ready to go, but you gotta want, it you got to really need it. Because we need you and it is doable, very doable.

Montse Ricossa:

Especially with a growing population, I mean Latinos are getting even bigger as a population in the U.S. so it’s even going to skyrocket even more that need.

Dr. Jared Terronez:

Absolutely. Like I said, I just care about our community in general. I want you guys to take care of yourselves. You know as much as it takes to take care of yourselves and the person next to you. The military talks about that. Take care of that person next to you. A lot of what we talked about with masking, vaccinating is meant for a lot of people next to you. People that you take care of in the community. Individually, that vaccine definitely helps you so you’re not going to be the one that’s over this or be the one hospitalized with it. Take care of yourself with that. Wash your hands, you know, separate. If you’re not feeling good, just use common sense is what I tell everybody. If you don’t feel good, why would you go around somebody else and make them not feel good? Why would you put them through that deep nasal swab that we have to do to people that people hate or you feel like you got chlorine in your nose? So yeah, if you’re not feeling good, just back away for a little bit. I don’t think we do enough self-care. I think that’s one of the interesting things the pandemic has brought out, especially in the U.S. population is we need to take care of ourselves better. When we are sick, we’re sick! We need to take care of ourselves. And people are starting to see that. So yeah take care of yourself and the people next to you. That’s my best advice.

Montse Ricossa:

While the amount of Latinos in healthcare is growing, it can always use more. So, follow your dreams, and take care of each other. Sí se puede!

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, the theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani.

I’m your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.