Fighting for Latino representation in healthcare

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - During the pandemic, healthcare workers have been in the spotlight, recognized as heroes for stepping up in this crucial point in history. Historically, that career field has been disproportionately white. Although there has been a push for diversity, It’s still not fully representative of our nation.

Representation has always been important to minority communities, whether it be media, literature, or healthcare. But only recently has the issue been getting the attention necessary to see a positive change. While still short of being an accurate representation of the U.S. population, an increase in representation within healthcare has come at a crucial time as everyone looks for answers in the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Quad Cities, there are limited physicians who are Hispanic. Dr. Jared Terronez, one of the few Latino doctors in our area, says he realizes how important it is for someone in healthcare to look like the patient, and what it means to him to be that representation for so many.

The Association of American Medical Colleges reports that 56% of active physicians are white, followed by Asians at 17%, and Hispanics making up just under 6%. Dr. Terronez says that’s just not enough, “that doesn’t seem like too much of an issue, but that does when 18% of the population of all of us is Latino. That’s bad. That’s a disparity.”

That’s one of the reasons he went into healthcare, to be that representation in such a crucial environment. “When you come and sit in a room with a physician, that is a very vulnerable state. Sometimes you’re naked in there. I mean, come on, how much more vulnerable can you be? And now all of a sudden, this is a person that you may have had racial tensions with somebody at one point? Maybe this is someone that can’t speak your language, doesn’t understand why you have some of the upbringings that you had, the foods you eat, the culture you present. So it takes a lot of empathy on the physician’s part, as well as the patient’s part in an already vulnerable state,” he shares.

By being Latino and connecting to his patients, he says that makes all the difference. “It’s just your patient’s eyes light up when they see you. Like they get so excited to see and that it’s humbling and also kind of heartbreaking, to a certain extent, because I’m like, ‘You’re not seeing this on a regular basis. This should be common! This should be easy! But it’s not.”

As one of the few Latino physicians in the Quad Cities, working as a family medicine physician for UnityPoint Clinic, Dr. Terronez says it’s humbling and he realizes how important of a role it is. “It’s humbling, but it’s scary, right? Because how do I not mess this up? Like, that’s the other thing too, how do I keep this persona, how do I do more? You feel some pressure there, definitely. To say you don’t is kind of a lie. But it’s challenging. I think that’s a better word, it’s more of a challenge. I like challenging.”

To any Latino looking to follow their dream, Dr. Terronez says, “Go! For the love of God, go. We need you. You are valuable! This is one of the things that I push onto all Latinos in general. I’m like, dude, you are valuable! Businesses are salivating over Latinos because the thing is, you are hitting a very large population of the U.S. You’re needed and you’re going to get a lot of support! So you are a valuable person in this community, in the community at large, in the United States at large. No matter what other people might say in whatever offices or places that are wherever whatever racism you’re feeling- is a lie. You are extremely valuable. We need you. In the medical field, we badly need you. And I’ll tell you what, I’ll be the first one to step up. If you’re serious about it, you really want to be in the medical field, I’ll be the first one to help move you along. I’ll introduce you to the right people, I’ll get you ready to go, but you gotta want it... because we need you and it is doable, very doable.”

Listen to the full podcast here:

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.