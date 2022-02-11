Firefighters respond to fire at Galesburg home

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a house Thursday.

Around 6:39 p.m., Galesburg firefighters responded to a house fire at 772 E. Second Street.

Upon arrival, firefights said smoke was showing from the one-and-a-half-story home.

The Galesburg Fire Department said Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and the Brooks Street station crew made entry into the home with an attack line.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire located in a bedroom closet the department said.

There were no injuries reported, officials said. There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the home and contents.

The Galesburg Fire Department said the fire is under investigation.

