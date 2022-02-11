Advertisement

Firefighters respond to fire at Galesburg home

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a house Thursday.

Around 6:39 p.m., Galesburg firefighters responded to a house fire at 772 E. Second Street.

Upon arrival, firefights said smoke was showing from the one-and-a-half-story home.

The Galesburg Fire Department said Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and the Brooks Street station crew made entry into the home with an attack line.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire located in a bedroom closet the department said.

There were no injuries reported, officials said. There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the home and contents.

The Galesburg Fire Department said the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Davenport Police have a presence at 7th and Farnam streets.
Police: Woman shot in Davenport Thursday
Play Station Quad Cities
Play Station Quad Cities new play maze opens Thursday
Savanna plays with her aussie ball on Dec. 2, 2020.
Niabi Zoo says farewell to Savanna the African lion
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

There were no injuries reported, officials said.
Firefighters respond to fire at Galesburg home
Have you seen him?
Police: Man reported missing in Abingdon
this is an image depicting a fire truck
Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday
Garland Paul Carrell, 36, of Bettendorf, is charged with animal abuse, an aggravated...
Bettendorf man charged with killing puppy