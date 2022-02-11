Advertisement

Get ready for Super Bowl Sunday with some healthy food options

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, spreading the awareness of heart health is still a top priority during February.

Teresa Pangan, PhD, RD, Community Outreach Coordinator for Heart and Cancer came up with some heart healthy snacks you can make for Super Bowl Sunday.

One of QCT’s favorite was the layered dip:

  • Refried beans
  • Non fat Greek yogurt
  • Black olives
  • Green onion
  • Shredded cheeses
  • Lettuce
  • Tomatoes
  • Tortilla chips or corn chips

Pinwheels:

  • Soft shell tortillas
  • Cream cheese
  • Finely cut broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Vidalia Onion dressing

Popcorn:

  • Popcorn kernels
  • Brown paper bags (fold the top of the bag)
  • Salt (put tape over half the holes, to moderate how much salt you put on it)
  • Microwave for 1-2 minutes

Here are some other ways Pangan says people can make health-conscious decisions:

- Do not come to a gathering hungry

- Do not sit right by the food

- Watch your portions

- And if you do splurge, don’t feel bad. Just get back on track the next day.

There is also a free way to assess the health of your heart through UnityPoint Healths Heartaware.

