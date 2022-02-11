Gov. Pritzker visits Rock Island, discusses Family Relief Plan

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker appeared in the Quad Cities to talk about his “Family Relief Plan,” a series of proposed tax cuts. A goal of the relief plan is to help taxpayers with the crunch of rising prices for food, gas, and property taxes, and combat high inflation.

“After decades of credit downgrades and fiscal instability, things are finally looking up in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Most importantly, we are going to offer a billion dollars of tax relief to Illinois taxpayers”

Pritzker said the Family Relief Plan includes immediate property tax relief, providing a rebate up to $300.

“Property tax relief is an enormously high priority. Whenever we can, we need to do whatever we can to reduce the burden on people in Illinois,” Pritzker said.

Rhonda Ludwig, director of government affairs for the Quad Cities Chamber, said property tax relief would have a positive impact on rock island’s economy.

“Freezing property taxes is wonderful, and that has a great trickle-down effect for everybody, including those here in rock island who need to see that. It affects the residents directly and their pocketbooks, and it also trickles down and affects the businesses as well because then we have more money to go out and spend. We can get back out to living our lives in the Quad Cities, and spending dollars at local businesses,” Ludwig said.

The Family Relief Plan also outlines changes to Illinois’ state tax on groceries and gas.

“We are also cutting the state tax on groceries this coming fiscal year, putting an additional $360 million back into the pockets of Illinois residents, and we will freeze the gas tax this year - holding the rates flat at the pump and putting $135 million back in people’s pockets,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the property tax rebate, and freezes on Illinois’ state gas and grocery taxes go into effect on July 1.

