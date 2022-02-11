Incarcerated Illinoisans could request master file records summary under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new bill, moving in Springfield, could allow incarcerated people to view a summary of their master file records.

That document would contain information about their criminal and court history, assignments for jobs while incarcerated, and other disciplinary records.

Illinois Department of Corrections officials said this is feasible and they support the legislation.

Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) explained Thursday that having access to this information could help people re-entering society.

“Oftentimes when individuals are preparing to leave IDOC and prepare to start their new life, or they are looking to file a clemency petition or some other sort of legal claim, it’s helpful for them to reflect back at their time and look back at the records of their stay in IDOC,” Guzzardi said.

This proposal would allow anyone in the Department of Corrections to request a copy of their master record file once per year. However, a committed person’s attorney could also request a summary of their report once per year. IDOC staff would have to provide them with a summary document within 15 days.

IDOC officials would be responsible for creating a form to request the summary. According to the bill, that form must be available for those incarcerated and the general public.

Although, information from a master record file would not be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. That provision of the bill protects confidential information of the committed person and any victims of previous crimes.

The legislation received unanimous support from the House Judiciary Criminal Committee and now heads to the House floor for consideration.

