Kewanee man arrested on drug, child abuse charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested Thursday after police say he abused a child and was in possession of heroin.

William E. Borsch, 39, was charged with aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13, a Class 3 felony, possession of heroin 15-100 grams, a Class 1 felony and possession with the intent to deliver 15-100 grams of heroin, a Class X felony.

Borsch’s bond was set Friday at $150,000. He has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.

The Kewanee Police Department said it received a complaint of suspected child abuse by Kewanee School District officials on Thursday.

Kewanee police officers and an investigator from the Department of Child and Family Services met with school officials and the 4-year-old child, the department said in a media release.  Investigators determined the injuries observed on the child were consistent with suspected child abuse. 

Police said officers went to the residence of the child and made contact with the mother of the child and her boyfriend, Borsch.

Further investigation showed probable cause that Borsch had caused the physical injuries after allegedly beating the child, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to the Kewanee Police Department.

While at the home, officers located a large amount of heroin that was pre-packaged for delivery in Borsch’s possession, Police said. 68 individually packaged baggies containing heroin with a total weight of 49.1 grams were seized from the residence.  

Borsch was eventually transported to the Henry County Jail, police said.  He appeared before a judge Friday to be formally charged. 

The Class X felony is punishable by 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 

