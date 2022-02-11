Advertisement

Mississippi Valley Fair completes 2022 lineup with Flo Rida and Nelly

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair announced Friday the 2022 fair Grandstand line-up is complete.

Flo Rida and Nelly will perform on the Grandstand on Aug. 3, officials announced.

The Mississippi Valley Fair’s full 2022 Grandstand lineup:

  • Aug. 2: Kid Rock
  • Aug. 3: Flo Rida and Nelly
  • Aug. 4: Jimmie Allen
  • Aug. 5: Carly Pearce
  • Aug. 6: Brantley Gilbert
  • Aug. 7: Toby Keith

A Funcard is required to enter the Grandstands, the Mississippi Valley Fair said on its website. Funcards are good for one entrance per day to the fair and the Grandstand. No individual tickets will be for sale.

Funcards are for sale now at the fair office, 2815 W. Locust Street, or at MVFair.com.

