Mississippi Valley Fair completes 2022 lineup with Flo Rida and Nelly

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair announced Friday the 2022 fair Grandstand line-up is complete.

Flo Rida and Nelly will perform on the Grandstand on Aug. 3, officials announced.

The Mississippi Valley Fair’s full 2022 Grandstand lineup:

Aug. 2: Kid Rock

Aug. 3: Flo Rida and Nelly

Aug. 4: Jimmie Allen

Aug. 5: Carly Pearce

Aug. 6: Brantley Gilbert

Aug. 7: Toby Keith

A Funcard is required to enter the Grandstands, the Mississippi Valley Fair said on its website. Funcards are good for one entrance per day to the fair and the Grandstand. No individual tickets will be for sale.

Funcards are for sale now at the fair office, 2815 W. Locust Street, or at MVFair.com.

