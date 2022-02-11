Advertisement

No Wordle update leads to discovery of 80-year-old hostage

Wordle
Wordle(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) - Police rescued an 80-year-old suburban Chicago woman who was held hostage for nearly 21 hours by a man with scissors, and they checked on her in large part because she couldn’t text one of her daughters her daily Wordle score during the ordeal.

Denyse Holt and her oldest daughter, Meredith Holt-Caldwell, told reporters that Holt woke up about 1 a.m. Sunday to find a bloody and naked man armed with scissors in her Lincolnwood home.

During that time, she couldn’t communicate with the outside world or update her daughter as she usually does about her score on the popular online word game.

Holt-Caldwell, who lives in Seattle, asked Lincolnwood police to make a well-being check.

