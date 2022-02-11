Police: 4 charged in Burlington armed robbery

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people are facing charges after an armed robbery in Burlington Thursday, police said.

Noah Christopher Scott,18, and Samuel-Evon Christopher Robert McCoy, 22, both of Keokuk are each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony.

Scott and McCoy were taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and are being held with no bond until seen by a judge.

A 16-year-old boy from Keokuk is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, he was taken to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 15-year-old girl, also from Keokuk, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony, police said. She was taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

The Burlington Police Department responded to The Outpost Bar & Grill on Mt Pleasent street at about 12:54 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Initial information provided to police was at least two people entered the restaurant armed with handguns, police said in a media release. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from a register and personal property from partons and employees.

Police said they were given a description of the suspect vehicle and the police located the vehicle near Mt. Pleasant and Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle failed to stop, Burlington Police said. The vehicle continued to travel at speeds in excess of 100 mph until stop sticks were used in the 3100 block of County Road 79.

The four suspects attempted to flee the vehicle on foot, police said. The two juveniles were detained and McCoy and Scott continued to flee.

Police said the juveniles were transported to the Burlington Police Department. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division interviewed the juveniles.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office detained McCoy and Scott near Denmark, Iowa. The Burlington Police department said detectives from its office interviewed both individuals.

Police said they gathered video surveillance, physical evidence, witness statements and information during the suspects’ interviews while investigating that confirmed all four had taken part in the armed robbery.

Police said no injuries were reported during this incident and two firearms were seized.

First-degree robbery, a Class B felony is punishable by 25 years in prison and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony is punishable by 10 years in prison.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the police department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.