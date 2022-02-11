Advertisement

Police: Man reported missing in Abingdon

Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon.(KWQC/Abingdon Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Abingdon Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said in a media release that Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning.

Police said he is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 165 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, blue denim pants, a black cap, and brown boots.

He drives a maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pick-up truck with Illinois license place 1575390-B.

Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon. Police said he drives a maroon...
Rob L. Rogers, 58, was last seen Wednesday morning in Abingdon. Police said he drives a maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pick-up truck with Illinois license place 1575390-B.(KWQC/Abingdon Police Department)

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Rogers’ cell phone last pinged in Fulton County, Illinois Wednesday night.

The department, with the assistance of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Air Operations, performed a lengthy aerial search of the Fulton County area where the phone pinged but nothing was found, Abington Police Chief Rick Pecsi said.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the Abingdon Police Department at 309-462-2091 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 309-343-9151.

